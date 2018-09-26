Avocor Debuts Windows Collaboration Displays

The What: Avocor has introduced Windows collaboration displays, featuring touchscreen technologies to enhance and accelerate teamwork.

The What Else: The new collaboration displays are fully compatible with Windows 10 and deliver the power and productivity of Microsoft 365 at room scale. They also offer a single-cable solution that immediately connects a Windows PC to the display. It allows for immediate control of the camera and mic for video and audio, as well as providing hard-wire ethernet connection and power to the laptop.

The Bottom Line: The 65-inch AVW-6555 Windows collaboration display by Avocor will ship in December 2018 and is available globally for $6,995 USD (£5,400 Pound Sterling; € 6,100 Euro) MSRP. Additional sizes will be announced early in 2019.