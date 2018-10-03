Avocor Becomes Salamander Preferred Partner

Avocor has joined forces with Salamander Designs and has become a Team Salamander Preferred Partner.

The Preferred Partner certification assures integrators and specifiers that designated Salamander cabinets and furniture are 100 percent compatible with Avocor products and enable users to utilize all features and derive maximum benefits. These turnkey systems feature ADA-compliant, low-profile cabinets and mobile carts designed for Avocor displays to provide stunning aesthetics and ergonomically-correct display positioning for the best possible user experience, according to Salamander.

Scott Srolis, vice president of sales and marketing at Salamander Designs, said that cross-training of the two sales teams began in September, followed by training at distributors in the U.S. and abroad. Salamander Designs and Avocor products are available worldwide.

“We are very proud to partner with Avocor to deliver ‘can’t miss compatibility’ and turnkey solutions for their interactive display products,” Srolis said. “Our chief goal is to simplify the process for all involved and to make the quoting, decision making and installation process flawless.”

“Being a Salamander Preferred Partner means integrators can deploy Avocor products with full confidence in the cabinetry and mobile carts that support them,” said Dana Corey, general manager and vice president of sales, Avocor. “Salamander Designs is a highly-engaged and proactive team. They are always taking steps to drive more value to support the channel and Avocor touch technology."