AVMI Expands U.S. Presence

AVMI has expanded its presence in the United States with the appointment of Craig Bonner as its new executive vice president in the U.S. The company also plans to recruit 20 new hires in 2019—significantly adding to its 30-person-plus U.S. staff.

Craig Bonner

Bonner—who joined AVMI in 2002—is the company's former global head of operations; he will be responsible for heading up the companies operational capabilities across the U.S., including developing its partnerships with vendors and distributors, to meet the demands of enterprise clients for global consistency and commercial predictability.

AVMI has also relocated its U.S. team to larger office located in the Tribeca district of Manhattan. The new venue is home to all those that support AVMI’s Global Enterprise Framework services, such as standards management, project preparation, project delivery, and enterprise service.