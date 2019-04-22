AVIXA Xperience Digital Edition Now Available

Xperience—a new publication from AVIXA and Future U.S.—highlights real-world examples of AV done right and showcases some of the thought-leadership and solutions that will be found on the InfoComm 2019 show floor.

Xperience highlights include:

Future Space

By Margot Douaihy

How audiovisual technologies are changing where we work, learn, and hang out.

Better Screen Time

By Kirsten Nelson

The curation of sound and video is creating memorable experiences in retail, hospitality, and attractions

It's a BrAVe New World

By Pete Putman, CTS

InfoComm/s long-time explorer of future trends talks about their impact on audiovisual solutions.

