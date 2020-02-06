AVIXA Women's Council Chicago to Celebrate International Women's Day with DPA Microphones

The AVIXA Women's Council Chicago Metro Group is celebrating International Women's Day with a networking event and training courtesy of DPA Microphones and Columbia College.

"This year's theme for International Women's Day is Each for Equal. A large part of equality in the workplace is access to education," said Lenna Bohlman, DSCE, channel marketing specialist, NEC Display Solutions and co-leader of the Chicago Group. "We're grateful to DPA Microphones for providing training for Chicago-area AV professionals. We are also excited to be working with Columbia College faculty and students to foster learning for the next generation of AV professionals."

"I think it’s important to get more women into the industry, and of course support those currently contributing. DPA, from the top down, believes in inclusivity and diversity," added Christopher Spahr, VP of sales and marketing U.S., DPA Microphones.

The event will be held at Columbia College on Thurs., March 5 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in conjunction with the institution's Women in Audio Group.

For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/IWD20Chi.