AVIXA Releases CTS Certified Technology Specialist Exam Guide, Third Edition

AVIXA has released the CTS Certified Technology Specialist Exam Guide, Third Edition. The guide provides a comprehensive look at the topics covered in the latest release of the CTS exam.

For more than 30 years, AVIXA has administered the CTS program, which is recognized worldwide as the leading AV professional credential. There are three CTS credentials: general (CTS), design (CTS-D), and installation (CTS-I). There are currently more than 12,000 CTS holders globally and over 2,000 of those are CTS-D or CTS-I holders.

"In this third edition of the CTS Exam Guide, we've updated and extended the coverage of AV technologies, and at the same time, simplified the explanations of difficult technical concepts," says Andy Ciddor, author of the CTS Exam Guide, Third Edition. "In addition to featuring even more of AVIXA's ever-expanding suite of AV standards, the guide presents a more global approach to terminology and measurements."

(Image credit: AVIXA)

The guide covers all current CTS exam objectives, including how to conduct a site survey, develop an AV project scope, troubleshoot and repair AV solutions, and much more. Each chapter includes best practices, checklists, diagrams, photos, and review questions with in-depth explanation.

To deliver an enhanced educational resource for AV professionals, the new edition features several updates. The guide has been streamlined to better reflect the day-to-day work of a CTS holder. It also incorporates designated sections on AVIXA's Display Image Size for 2D Content in Audiovisual Systems standard and Audio, Video, and Control Architectural Drawing Symbols standard.

"AVIXA is committed to the education of AV professionals," said Amanda Beckner, CTS, vice president of learning, AVIXA. "CTS accreditation certifies that an AV professional has the technical skills to perform at a high level. The new edition of the guide offers enhanced features to help prepare people to take their CTS exam and join an elite group of AV professionals."

To learn more about the guide and to purchase, visit Amazon. A set of sample questions will be available through the McGraw-Hill website. Login information is provided with the purchase of the book.