AVIXA Names Victoria Dade to Board of Directors

AVIXA has appointed Victoria Dade, national partner director for Sonic Foundry, to serve on its Board of Directors.

At Sonic Foundry, Dade is responsible for managing and recruiting reseller partners, consultants, and integrators to the company's Mediasite business through its Certified Partner Program. She has held leadership positions with Anystream, YellowBrix, Teleglobe, and Global Crossing. She previously served for three years on the AVIXA Leadership Search Committee (LSC), and currently serves on the AVIXA Membership Committee and AVIXA Women's Council.

"We appreciate Victoria's willingness to serve again," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. "Her experience on the LSC, insight into what AVIXA and its board are trying to achieve, and deep commitment to and enthusiasm for this industry will make her an invaluable asset."