AVIXA Names Sarah Joyce Chief Global Officer

AVIXA has named Sarah Joyce as the association's next chief global officer, taking over for Terry Friesenborg, who will retire at the end of the year. Joyce comes to AVIXA after nearly 12 years at Electrosonic, most recently as managing director. She and Friesenborg will manage jointly AVIXA's global operations for the remainder of 2019 to ensure a smooth transition.

Sarah Joyce

"I am delighted to be joining AVIXA," Joyce said. "I have long admired how the association has evolved and developed over the years, particularly in its expansion of member services and international growth. Around the world, the AV industry comprises many types of organizations delivering a variety of solutions and services; we are a broad and powerful community. I look forward to working with AVIXA's talented staff and global partners to help our industry harness innovation, further encourage diversity, and grow the market for audiovisual experiences and the people who create them."

In her position as AVIXA chief global officer, Joyce will oversee all the association's activities outside North America, including member services, education and certification delivery, standards adoption, government relations, and expositions. In addition, she will sit on the boards of Integrated Systems Events, InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd, and TecnoMultimedia InfoComm, as well as other regional operating units.

Joyce served on the AVIXA Board of Directors from 2013 to 2015. She organized the inaugural Women of InfoComm Network Breakfast at ISE 2015, helping establish the successful AVIXA Women's Council, which now supports more than 32 groups around the world.

"Sarah has been part of the AV industry for 20 years," said AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS. "I've seen first-hand her passion for the industry we serve, her leadership experience on a global stage, and her direct knowledge of our many constituencies—from manufacturers, to integrators and distributors, to end users. We are incredibly fortunate to have Sarah joining us as chief global officer and leading our continued global expansion."

Joyce will begin her role at AVIXA on May 6; she will be based near London.

"I also want to thank Terry Friesenborg for his 40 years of commitment to pro AV and AV experiences, and for his two decades of service to AVIXA and InfoComm worldwide," Labuskes added. "Under Terry's leadership, we have grown to be a true, global organization, with members in 80 countries and trade shows in 10 countries. AVIXA and the AV industry owe Terry Friesenborg an enormous debt of gratitude. I know that Sarah Joyce will build on Terry's impressive legacy."