AVIXA Diversity Council to Host Event in NYC

AVIXA's Diversity Council is hosting an event focused on diversity and inclusion in the professional audiovisual industry. The event will be held at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City on Thurs., Oct. 24 from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

"Following the success of the council's reception at the InfoComm Show in 2019, this event is about making connections and coming together as an AV community to further the council's mission of creating a diverse and inclusive future workforce that better represents the society in which we live," said a representative of AVIXA.

Following 30 minutes of networking, AVIXA Diversity Council chair Charmaine Torruella will discuss the Council's progress and what lies ahead for the group.

"I am so excited to share more about the Diversity Council's initiative with the pro AV community," said Tourrella. "We're also very excited to announce that David B. Whitworth from Earth , Wind, & Fire will be joining us at the event!"

Following Torruella's update, Cindy Davis, contributor to both Systems Contractor News and AV Technology, is set to moderate a panel discussing how five different companies are cultivating diversity in their workplaces.

Registration for the AVIXA Diversity Council event is free and open to all. To learn more or to register, click here.