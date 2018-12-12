AVIXA Announces Results of 2019 Certification Committee Elections

AVIXA has announced the election results for the 2019 Certification Steering Committee. Certification holders elected new committee members Heather Callaway, CTS-D, APG Electric Inc.; Lauren Guidry, CTS, Whitlock; and Luke Jordan, CTS-I, Electro Acoustics & Video. Jordan has also been elected by his committee peers as chair.

"I am excited to join the committee, because I've witnessed CTS certification give AV professionals pride, skill, and confidence, and propel their careers forward," said Jordan. "Getting certified provides people with marketable skills and proves the value that self-improvement and education can have. Getting to be a bigger part of that story as the chair of this committee is another way that I can serve, influence, and promote others in a way that I am thrilled to do."

The newly elected committee members join current members Heather Corbin, CTS, Unified Technology Systems; John Lamberson, CTS, Salesforce; Rodrigo Ordonez, CTS-D, K2; David Petrelle, CTS-D, CTS-I, HB Communications, Inc.; Farrell Wood, CTS-D, CTS-I, Whitlock; and Ronald Willis, CTS-D, Shen Milson & Wilke LLC.

The AVIXA Certification Steering Committee is responsible for overseeing the development and administration of the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program and for ensuring the credentials meet high standards of ethical and professional practice for the audiovisual industry.

"The contributions of our committee members to the CTS program are immeasurable," said Adrienne Knick, director of certification, AVIXA. "Their dedication enables the program to continue to evolve as professional AV practices improve and technologies advance."

AVIXA thanks outgoing committee members Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, IAS Technology; Josh Srago, CTS, TEECOM; and Matthew Wood, CTS-I, George Washington University for their service and commitment to maintaining the high standards of the CTS program.