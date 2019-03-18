AVintheAM on AV Careers

Gather up any number of #AVTweeps and ask them about how they started their career in the pro AV industry. Most answers will begin with something like this: I ended up in the industry completely by accident.

In the latest session of #AVintheAM—a popular Sunday morning Twitter chat—Chris Neto, #AVintheAM originator and social media expert, asked "Why did you choose AV? Was it by chance or was it destiny?"

Here is a roundup of answers.

Chris Neto, CTS

I was recruited into AV. I graduated from school with a degree in communications with a focus in broadcast and radio. My friend was working for a company that sold and installed VTC gear. I became a tech and was hired on the basis that I identified a BNC cable on the table.

Brad Orme

I fell into AV. First job out of college was banking, but I wanted a B2B sales job and happened upon an AV firm. I fell in love with the industry with all of its variety, new things to learn, and great people. Pre-reqs were not required for me.

Brittany Delgado

I ended up in the industry by chance. I spent almost 10 years selling law enforcement/military equipment to the government and then a good friend recommended I come and work with her for an AV manufacturer. Almost five years later, here I am.

William "Bill" Brown

I would say AV chose me. I was planning to go into broadcast news. I had a cameraman in a union advise me to work at his friends' AV company until a position opened up. Twenty-six years later...I guess I am still waiting.

Art Danner

I don't feel like I chose. I was chosen. My family was big into theater. I grew up hanging out with stage techs and tech rehearsals. Eventually, in school, I became a library tech/theater tech. I learned lighting and sound from a hands-on approach.

Derrick Kelly

I started at a community TV station—enjoyed it more than school. Got a little burnt out on TV and studied audio at Columbia College. Toured and did events/production before winding up in integration. Schooling helped me on the foundation and structure.

Abi Brown

My recruitment background took me into AV when I was hired to support a growing distributor. Now I'm on my own recruiting, and running's the U.K. side of Women in AV.

Joe Fandel

During college, I worked as a local stagehand. Every time a “hairband” tour rolled into town, I was there turning a wrench or running a spotlight. I also worked for a rental company during the summer, loving every minute of it.

Michelle Loret

It was by chance. An in-house recruiter for an integrator called, I was interested, and I took the job. I like to think AV chose me.

For more stories like these, read the full Twitter thread here.

To join in the conversation, watch Neto's Twitter page on Sunday mornings for the weekly discussion topics and follow the #AVintheAM thread.

Editor's Note: Some responses have been edited for style/length/clarity.