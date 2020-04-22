AVI Systems Joins GPA as U.S. Regional Business Unit

AVI Systems, number four on the 2019 SCN Top 50, has been named the GPA Regional Business Unit for the United States. According to the organization, becoming part of the GPA global community, requires a special company given the unique foundational pillar to the GPA global brand and value proposition.

(Image credit: GPA)

GPA says it takes organizations with the same foundations of people-first culture, operational excellence, proven innovation, and market leadership in their regional business that anchor the organization on a global basis.

"In undertaking a review of our U.S. market presence, it was clear a go-forward strategy in arguably the most critical enterprise market in the world would require as comprehensive and detailed an evaluation and selection effort as GPA had ever undertaken." said Eric Greenop, board president of GPA. "As we moved through our due diligence efforts, we very quickly felt AVI systems were a standout in meeting the high bar we have set, and couldn't be happier in entrusting the AVI Systems team with the GPA brand in the U.S. going forward."

"Serving customers globally requires a global community. Building international operations or acquiring locations globally can’t be accomplished by any company in our industry in the time necessary to serve the world’s largest brands," added Jeff Stoebner, CEO, AVI Systems. "The GPA’s reach in more than 50 countries with close to 4,000 employees is second-to-none. AVI’s employee owned platform has endless energy to serve the GPA."