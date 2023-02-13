AVI-SPL XTG Wins Frost & Sullivan 2023 Best Practices Award

Frost & Sullivan has recognized AVI-SPL’s XTG (Experience Technology Group) with the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its differentiated and high-impact experiential technology solutions.

AVI-SPL XTG has responded to unprecedented demand by the world’s largest organizations for immersive brand and employee experiences. XTG delivers standout experiences that move the world through the integration of space, content, and technology and by leveraging innovative advancements in virtual and extended reality.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies for demonstrating outstanding achievement in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. Frost & Sullivan analyst research showed AVI-SPL XTG to be doing better than competitors in overall customer experience and market growth.

“With continued innovation and strong partnerships with a large ecosystem of solution providers, AVI-SPL [XTG] is pushing the boundaries of technology to stay on the leading edge of next-generation employee and customer experiences," said Roopam Jain, vice president of research, connected work at Frost & Sullivan.

XTG addresses the most critical customer needs today, including creatively and deeply engaging a changing workforce and rethinking and redesigning the workplace and high-touch customer environments. By enabling spaces where employees and customers view and interact with a mix of digital technologies, immersive experiences, and personalization features, XTG helps bring people together to build connections and, ultimately, help them work smarter and live better.

“We’ve built a very special team with some of the brightest and most creative people out there," commented XTG managing director, Julian Phillips. "This award is credit to their incredible work and that of our partners, too. Frost & Sullivan has recognized the vitally important role that experience now plays in helping to shape the future of our industry.”