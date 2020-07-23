AVI-SPL Launches Enterprise Accounts Management Program

AVI-SPL has launched its Enterprise Accounts Management Program, a dedicated partnership program with AVI-SPL working hand-in-hand with organizations to strategically deliver workplace collaboration success across their entire enterprise.

The Enterprise Accounts Management Program is patterned after the model of AVI-SPL’s Global Accounts Management Program. Since launching in late 2017, the AVI-SPL Global Accounts Program has grown to support relationships with some of the largest global enterprise organizations, and was recently recognized for the second consecutive year as ‘Outstanding Young Strategic Account Management Program’ by the Strategic Accounts Management Association (SAMA).

“The Enterprise Accounts Management Program brings AVI-SPL’s customers thought leadership to both standards and innovation, while ensuring quality and consistency across our customer engagements for enhanced user experiences,” said Steve Mitchell, vice president of AVI-SPL’s Enterprise Account Management Program.

Similar to the Global Accounts Program, AVI-SPL’s Enterprise Accounts Management Program will provide designated customers with exclusive teams committed to implementing, standardizing, and enhancing their organization’s digital workplace infrastructure, technology, and associated services.

Among the areas of expertise the designated customer’s personal team will focus on guiding the establishment of enterprise-wide AV and UC standards, curate and guide planning around technology roadmapping, project deployment management, priority service management, and organize key metrics and business intelligence to improve the organization’s business outcomes.

“With the launch of our Enterprise Accounts Management Program, we’re taking another step forward to expanding our commitment to a broader set of our customer relationships,” added Dale Bottcher, AVI-SPL’s executive vice president of global sales and marketing. “We believe the creation of the program will be a key ingredient to not only strengthening our reliability and trust as a strategic business partner, but also to helping our customers’ organizations easily navigate the rapidly changing environment of the digital workplace.”