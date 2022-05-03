AVI-SPL Incorporates in India

AVI-SPL, a world-leading digital enablement services provider, announced it has completed incorporation of AVI-SPL India Private Limited. With this further expansion of its presence in Asia, AVI-SPL has deployed critical business infrastructure, established new service locations, including Mumbai, and added to its industry-leading employee talent. Building robust operations in India means not only serving AVI-SPL’s existing multinational customers with presence in South Asia, but better transacting with and supporting new customers in the burgeoning local market.

Mala Prasad, a technology industry veteran, is the regional director of AVI-SPL India. As the leader of this market, Mala steers the strategic direction of the business and oversees operations. Foremost, Mala is building a strong, distributed team of industry experts who will service all major markets in India. Each market hub will be fully staffed with local AVI-SPL sales, engineering, delivery, service, and support capabilities.

“For our AVI-SPL India business to grow and thrive, it’s important that we take advantage of the vast local talent and build connections with our customers and partners in their local markets,” said Prasad. “I’m thrilled to be leading the way for AVI-SPL in India.”

AVI-SPL India is an extension of the AVI-SPL global brand, fully aligned with its global standards and way of doing business. As a result, customers in India should expect to experience the same AVI-SPL diligence that ensures consistent, reliable support from the first conversation through technology delivery and ongoing support of their audiovisual (AV) and unified communications (UC) solutions. This approach is foundational to AVI-SPL’s practice of creating meaningful and measurable business outcomes for its customers. It’s how AVI-SPL has earned its stellar reputation.

As an extension of this incorporation, AVI-SPL India is forming an in-country Center of Excellence to deliver digital enablement services that include professional consulting and planning, implementation and delivery, maintenance and support, and managed services. AVI-SPL India backs these services with an award-winning Strategic Accounts Program to drive customer value, the award-winning AVI-SPL Symphony platform to monitor and manage customer environments, and a centralized global deployment team to oversee technology scalability and customer experience consistency across markets and regions.

“We’re growing every day. We have a clear vision of success for AVI-SPL India and we’re achieving it,” said Prasad. “I invite customers, partners, and potential team members to reach out to me on LinkedIn to learn more about our mission to transform how people and technology connect to create new value.”