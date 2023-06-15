AVer's AI Auto Tracking Camera Now Certified for Microsoft Teams

The AVer Information USA TR313V2 AI Auto Tracking Camera is Certified for Microsoft Teams as a back of the room presenter camera, the first AVer Pro AV camera in the lineup to obtain it.

The TR313V2 features 12X optical zoom, a powerful 8MP camera and 4K resolution for sharp focus and imagery. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) auto tracking (full or half body) and zone tracking allow presenters to move freely and use pre-set content areas to deliver engaging presentations without the need for a professional camera operator. With 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP/USB output, PoE+, Visca control, and now Certified for Microsoft Teams, you have all you need to connect and collaborate with ease in any environment.

"We are thrilled to see our first Pro AV grade camera certified for Microsoft Teams," said Aalap Patel, director of product, Pro AV/K-12, AVer Information, Americas. "Enterprises and government agencies are requiring more powerful cameras for large conference and training rooms and they can confidently consider an AVer Pro AV auto-tracking camera with Teams compliance certification."

"For extra-large meeting rooms, it is essential to have strong video options for better collaboration," said Albert Kooiman, senior director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft. "AVer’s professional-grade camera certified for Microsoft Teams helps to enrich the user experience for collaboration and hybrid workplaces by bringing the presenter closer to the audience."