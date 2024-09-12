AVer Introduces a New Auto Tracking Camera

AVer has unveiled TR535N, designed collaboration, broadcasting, and streaming in the enterprise, government, higher education, and other organizations seeking professional-quality video without the need for a dedicated videographer. The auto-tracking camera features 30X optical zoom and advanced AI dual lenses to provide reliable tracking and flexible installation, including wall and ceiling mounts. The TR535N offers dual HDMI, USB, 3G-SDI, IP, and NDI connectivity with low-latency video and PoE++ support for simplified power and control.

The camera combines a wide-angle lens—covering a larger area and minimizing blind spots—and a 4K PTZ camera—ensuring accurate zoom and focus—provide a broad field of view while allowing for detailed close-ups. With NDI High Bandwidth integration, the TR535N offers near-lossless compression and ultra-low latency, delivering excellent image quality and simplifying complex setups. These advanced features make the TR535N a crucial tool for high-quality video production and efficient workflows.

[NDI Reigns over AVoIP Protocols]

“From live broadcasts and streaming events to collaboration sessions, the TR535N delivers unparalleled clarity and precision," said Aalap Patel, director of product, Pro AV/K-12, AVer USA. "Our advanced tracking modes enable presenters to move freely while staying in perfect focus, keeping them at the center of attention. At the same time, our smart tracking technology keeps content perfectly framed, providing a seamless experience for both presenters and viewers alike.”

With four advanced AI-driven tracking modes, the TR535N offers enhanced mobility and versatile content capture. Presenter Tracking keeps presenters in focus by allowing full-body or half-body tracking, ensuring they remain the center of attention. Zone Tracking uses preset zones to optimize content-focused video capture across multiple displays. Hybrid Tracking seamlessly switches between Presenter and Zone modes, providing flexibility to adapt to dynamic environments. Segment Tracking creates up to four distinct zones on multiple displays, focusing on content rather than the presenter. Additionally, Shield Zone functionality avoids tracking in selected busy areas, and the camera can manually track an additional presenter via remote control or Web UI, making the TR535N a highly adaptable solution for various video production needs.

[Startling Numbers on Hybrid Suggest More Work to Be Done]

Built with the Post-Consumer Recycled Polycarbonate (PCR-PC) method, the TR535N features cases made from 30% recycled plastic, and is packaged using 97% recycled and renewable materials, with 80% of the packaging composed of wastepaper and 100% biodegradable bags.