AVer, Bosch Team Up to Stream Everything from Conferences to Trainings

AVer Information has partnered with Bosch to develop a seamless audiovisual solution for streaming everything from conferences to training sessions. The collaboration ensures that AVer’s premium Pro AV cameras pair with Bosch’s Conference and Discussion Systems to help deliver fully interactive, highly engaging streams.

Bosch’s conference solutions—including the CCS 1000 D Digital Discussion System, the DICENTIS Wireless Conference System, and the DICENTIS Conference System— provide powerful audio pickup and processing, as well as security for protecting your sensitive data. On the video side, AVer’s PTZ300(N) and PTZ300U(N)V2 Series Professional PTZ cameras provide high quality imaging with super-low latency and silky smooth PTZ movement. The live video feed shows the active speaker on monitors while the PTZ camera position, which is stored in the PTZ camera, is triggered by the conference system over the IP-based ONVIF Profile S protocol.

The end-to-end solutions these product combinations create are an immediate upgrade (or an optimal industry entry point) due to the following features: