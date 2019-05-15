Aveo Systems to Host Free Webinar on Preparing for Zoom Opportunities

Integrators who are wondering how to successfully incorporate Zoom Rooms into existing collaboration spaces, and easily set up control of the full system, are invited to join a free webinar presented by Aveo Systems on Mon., May 20.

“End users are increasingly migrating to Zoom and asking integrators to incorporate Zoom Rooms within existing and new installations,” said Craig Richardson, Ph.D, Aveo Systems' CEO. “Mira Connect provides a familiar Zoom user experience and seamlessly controls all the other equipment in the room. Our webinar will show integrators how they can add value and be successful with Zoom Rooms systems.”

To learn more or to register for the free Zoom Room webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0NuaGkGuTz2MdBaOf9L4GA