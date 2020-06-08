AV Pros Launch Podcast Focused on Tech, Business, and Humor

Jarrod Hillman, CTS and Mark Coxon, CTS-D, CTS-I have launched AV Daybreak, a morning drive style podcast that blends humor and technology.

“I’ve been a part of many podcasts and the pre-show banter is always the best part but never airs," said Coxon, a veteran AV professional who has worked for companies like Tangram Interiors, Barco, and Legrand AV. "AV Daybreak is all banter, it’s like eating just the top of the muffin to start your day!”

[Hear Mark Coxon Speak at the 2020 AV/IT Summit - Free Registration]

"I like muffins!" added Hillman, president and founder of Hillman Audio Video.

The 30-45 minute podcast will feature calls-in guests and feature segments. Released weekly on Wednesday mornings, AV Daybreak is designed to connect the technology business and fun in new ways each week.

AV Daybreak is released Wednesday mornings via Anchor and is available on popular podcast apps like Spotify. To listen to the podcast, visit anchor.fm/avdaybreak