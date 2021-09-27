Aurora Plans Increased Presence at InfoComm 2021

Aurora Multimedia is planning an increased presence at InfoComm this year. The company feels a responsibility to the industry and to attendees to present its products and new offerings as if it were any other year. Booth 2201 will be fully staffed to answer any questions and to demonstrate existing and latest amazing technologies.

"I really feel that downsizing or reducing staff does a disservice to those who make the effort to attend," said Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora. As with previous InfoComm shows, Aurora will launch several new products designed to assist in adapting to today's needs. For those who cannot attend, Aurora will post all the new announcements on its website, www.auroramm.com. The company will also offer webinars and in person presentations nationwide.

Aurora has been able, to date, to keep up its supply chain and overcome many of the part shortage issues currently facing the AV industry while expanding its U.S.-based operations. With that said, its products are available and shipping.

Aurora will be showing new AV over IP, Unified Communications and Control/Interface technologies while taking every measure to keep their staff and visitors safe.

Visit Aurora at the InfoComm show main entrance, Booth 2201. Additionally, use the complimentary exhibit hall VIP pass code AUR732 and register today.