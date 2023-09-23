Aurora Multimedia Donates $6.6M to HETMA

Aurora Multimedia is donating $6.6M to HETMA in IP control system products to support growth in higher education locations that are not fiscally able to upgrade or develop their AV technology. HETMA will be distributing these products into schools that cannot afford to make this technology available to the faculty and students.

“The higher ed vertical cannot be successful without initiatives like this being provided by Aurora Multimedia," said Joe Way, co-founder and chair of HETMA. "HETMA is thankful to provide opportunities to schools who lack the resources to implement high-quality technology in their classrooms.”

A portion of the donation is the Aurora RXT-10VS (10-inch VESA Mount Control/Touch Screen) and RXT-15VS (15-inch VESA Mount Control/Touch Screen). These all-in-one touchscreen/controller will enable automated control of classrooms as well as possibly develop curriculum for students learning to program using web standard protocols with the Aurora ReAX control system tools.

“Aurora believes education is key," added Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora Multimedia. "It is important to provide the product and tools for teachers to present properly using the latest technologies. Equally important is to supply students with technologies they can learn from and demonstrate their creative talents. The ReAX products will allow students to learn about HTML and JavaScript and practical application use.”

HETMA has created a scholarship committee lead by programs chair, Tim Van Woeart, to administer and manage the program.