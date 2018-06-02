AudioControl to Debut Commercial Audio Solutions at InfoComm 2018

AudioControl has cemented its commitment to commercial AV integrators by exhibiting for the first time at InfoComm 2018 in Booth N3139.

“AudioControl has been expanding into commercial markets, and as demand for our solutions has increased sharply, we decided that the timing was right to exhibit at InfoComm 2018,” said the company's CEO, Alex Camara. “We are very much looking forward to productive meetings with A/V integrators, independent reps and other show attendees in Booth N3139.”

The company will also debut a new lineup of 70-volt amplifiers; these new dual-mode amplifiers, which will run both high- and low-impedance speaker systems, utilize the company’s award-winning DSP amplifier platform that enable integrators to fine-tune the sound to match nearly any acoustic environment, according to the company.

AudioControl's CM4-700

The Made-in-USA 70-volt amplifiers enable integrators to deliver entertainment content through a large number of speakers connected to each output. AudioControl says these new amplifiers are unique in the realm of 70-volt options because they offer the DSP control and signal matrixing capabilities developed by AudioControl for its award-winning Director Series amplifiers. These features are designed to enable integrators to precisely tailor the sound by zone to any environment—from houses of worship and boardrooms to hospitality and collaboration suites.