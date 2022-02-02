Audio Associates, Sapphire Marketing in New Strategic Partnership

Audio Associates, a leading manufacturer's rep firm in the AV, professional audio, digital signage/direct view LED, system integration, sports and government market sectors, announced today that industry veteran Marla Suttenberg, owner of Sapphire Marketing, is joining forces with the Maryland-based firm. Audio Associates president Joe Blacker said the new strategic partnership underscores Audio Associates' ongoing expansion and dedication to ensuring the company provides the highest level of service and support for the distinguished brands it represents.

Suttenberg brings decades of experience to Audio Associates. She will be focusing on key integrators, consultants and Enterprise end users. Additionally, the Suttenberg-Blacker partnership further expands and solidifies Audio Associates' business in New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. With a rich background in AV in the residential and commercial market sectors, Suttenberg has served on the IPRO board of directors, was the acting Chairperson of the avreps.org Membership Committee in the past and has been honored with the Women in CE Award in 2013 and entered the Systems Contractor News Hall of Fame in 2019.

"I've known and admired Marla's work for many years, and we've been good friends and business associates and over the years had quite a few iconic product lines in common," said Blacker. "Her relationships in the industry are second to none, and we plan on leveraging these relationships with end users, consultants and integrators on behalf of our manufacturers."

Joe Blacker (Image credit: Audio Associates)

Echoing Blacker's sentiments, Suttenberg stated, "I'm excited to join Joe's dynamic team and represent some really cool manufacturers, as well as continuing to work with some previous Sapphire brands. I'm looking forward to getting back on the road!"