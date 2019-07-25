Audinate Teams With NXP on Dante Design Kit for i.MX 8M Mini

The What: Audinate and NXP Semiconductors have collaborated to introduce a new reference design kit for the popular NXP i.MX 8M Mini QuadLite SoC, providing Dante audio-over-IP to OEMs as on-chip software.

The What Else: Solutions developed for standard computing hardware platforms such as ARM are increasingly becoming the most cost-effective and flexible way to design and deliver AV products, shifting the industry from purpose-built hardware. Powerful, compact multi-core applications processors such as the i.MX 8M Mini QuadLite are capable of delivering Dante connectivity across entire families of products with lower costs and greater versatility.

Audinate now provides a cost-effective and space-efficient means to deliver Dante AV-over-IP technology in these modern software-driven devices. With minimal additional hardware and low marginal costs, Dante Embedded Platform fits where other hardware solutions won’t, giving customers immediate access to thousands of available Dante-enabled products from hundreds of OEMs in countless installations.

The Dante Embedded Platform Reference Design Kit for NXP’s i.MX 8M processors will be validated by Audinate for Dante performance, and lets OEMs design for Dante with confidence. The i.MX 8M Mini QuadLite processor offers four Cortex-A53 cores, one Cortex-M4 core with flexible memory options and a variety of high-speed connectivity interfaces, ideal for AV-over-IP applications.

The What: The Dante Reference Design Kit for NXP i.MX 8M Mini QuadLite processor is expected to be available in Q4 2019.