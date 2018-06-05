Audinate, SDVoE Collaborate on Integrated AV Control Platform

The SDVoE Alliance and Audinate have collaborated on an integrated AV control environment. In addition, Audinate has joined the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing member.

“We have long heard from our customers that they want an integrated, interoperable way to control their video over IP alongside their Dante audio,” said Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “Our partnership with the SDVoE Alliance and our demonstration of an integrated control platform at InfoComm is the first step toward making this interoperable IP audio and video experience a reality.”

There are numerous markets and applications that can benefit from an integrated multichannel audio and video over IP solution, including corporate conference rooms, lecture halls in higher education, digital signage in retail, sports books in casinos, houses of worship, and more.

“Audinate’s Dante audio over IP solution won the race to be the standard technology for moving audio across an IT network without compromise,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The SDVoE Alliance is proud to be the only industry organization promoting the same, no-compromise performance in the realm of video over IP. The synergies that will be created by melding the SDVoE platform and the ubiquity of Dante are huge. The entire AV industry will benefit from this partnership.”

Demonstrations of Dante Controller managing SDVoE signal routing will be featured at InfoComm 2018 (Las Vegas, June 6-8) in the SDVoE Alliance booth N720 and the Audinate booth C456. In addition, Aidan Williams from Audinate will present “Dante and SDVoE Integration” in the alliance booth each day. For a complete list of SDVoE 20/20 in-booth education sessions, and to pre-register, visit the SDVoE website.