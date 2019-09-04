Audinate Releases Major Update to Dante Domain Manager

The What: Audinate, Dante AV networking technology, has announced version 1.1 of Dante Domain Manager. This update to Dante Domain Manager brings key improvements and new features to users and integrators, including new flexible installation options, improved email alerts and notifications, support for SMPTE 2110 devices, and secure access to LDAP and SMTP servers.

The What Else: Version 1.1 is now delivered as a complete ISO package, making it easier for users to install and set up Dante Domain Manager to suit their needs and applications. The ISO package may be used in virtual environments such as VMWare ESXi, Oracle VirtualBox, and Microsoft Hyper-V, or it may be installed directly onto a “bare metal” server with no additional software required.

Broadcasters can now combine SMPTE 2110 and Dante devices for seamless workflows, bringing Dante’s “one-click” ease of connectivity to radio and TV studios with secure, user-authenticated access. New GPS clock synchronization enables Dante connectivity between facilities over long distances, allowing broadcasters, educators, and IT managers to distribute real-time media at distance and scale.

Improvements to email notifications and alerts mean that integrators and managers can stay on top of changes to their systems from wherever they are, addressing issues before effects are felt. Support for LDAPS and SMTPS brings greater security and confidence to network managers by encrypting communication to those servers.

"We are excited to introduce new features in Dante Domain Manager in response to customer feedback," said Neil Philips, senior product manager at Audinate. "The introduction of SMPTE 2110, GPS synchronization, LDAPS and SMTPS support, and improved email alerts make Dante Domain Manager an invaluable tool for administrators across multiple markets, enabling them to efficiently manage large-scale Dante systems."

The Bottom Line: Dante Domain Manager is a software that gives integrators, AV specialists and IT managers the ability to better manage Dante AV networks by creating groupings of Dante devices called “domains,” which are zones of products. It enables administrators to secure their systems with user-level authentication by domain and to scale their installations by supporting Dante audio across routed IP networks with multiple subnets. Administrators looking to route audio between studios, buildings, or even across entire campuses may now do so regardless of network topology.

Dante Domain Manager 1.1 is available for immediate download for new customers and existing customers with active support agreements.

Dante firmware 4.2 is required to enable SMPTE 2110 and GPS functionality in Dante Domain Manager 1.1. The latest firmware is now available to Audinate manufacturing partners for Brooklyn-II, with releases for Broadway and Dante HC modules soon to follow.