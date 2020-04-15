Audinate Launches Dante Webinar Series With Training and Certification

Audinate is launching a catalog of free, live webinars and online learning opportunities—some available in a variety of languages—over the coming month. The webinars will allow participants to officially obtain new Dante Certifications, learn about Dante Domain Manager and other Audinate solutions, and join interesting discussions on case studies and Dante design principles.

Registration for the webinars is available here.

The webinars are currently scheduled between this week and April 30. Additional courses may be announced at a future date.

Topics in the series include:

Designing and Managing the World’s Largest Single-Room Speaker System at the Royal Albert Hall

Join us for a discussion with the manufacturers, solution designers, integrators and the Royal Albert Hall Head of Production. Learn how they addressed challenges in a recent make-over of acoustics, reinforcement and infrastructure, leading the way for live events in to the 21st century.

Design Advice: The Art of the Streaming Mix for Houses of Worship

Join us for a discussion with industry experts about making the most of streaming by making it more engaging even with modest budgets and limited staffing. Discuss everything from positioning, communications, AV capture elements, and getting the mix and video editing right.

How to Record Using Dante

Discuss the process of using Dante in recording, both for live events and in a studio environment. Options explained include Dante Virtual Soundcard, hardware options to link to the computer, and standalone hardware.

Dante Domain Manager

These courses are ideal for Dante system designers, as well as those interested in being users or resellers of Dante Domain Manager. Participants should possess Dante Level 2 Certification (Level 3 preferred) or have a background in networking.

Dante Certification Program

The Dante Certification Program lets employers and customers know that you have the knowledge and skills to implement Dante networks. It also ensures consistent vocabulary, set of methods, and knowledge are in common as individuals work together on design, operation, and maintenance. Level 1, 2, and 3 will be offered. Courses will be offered in English, Spanish, German, and Italian, and are eligible for AVIXA CTS RU Credits.

Ask Audinate Anything

Do you have any questions for Audinate? Now is your chance to get answers! Come to this open forum, where we will take questions and comments from the audience on just about anything.