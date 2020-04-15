Meyer Sound Launches Comprehensive Daily Online Training Program

Due to overwhelming response to an initial daily offering of online training content the past few weeks, Meyer Sound is launching an ongoing comprehensive webinar program.

The content blocks will offer a natural progression of subject matter, providing attendees both practical knowledge for honing skills as well case studies for reference. The instructors will review specialty tools that cover a diverse set of solutions across all industry verticals. The education team also welcomes attendees to choose from an à la carte menu to create every other Friday “On Demand” programming via a weekly poll through the Meyer Sound Users Community Facebook group.

“Education has always been a pillar of the holistic Meyer Sound core brand philosophy of sharing knowledge. Recent events have put the spotlight on the importance of offering our public training not just with in-person seminars but via online platforms,” says John McMahon, Meyer Sound senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Our global team was quick to respond to the need by curating an informative and engaging program.”

The team will continue its established format of Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in English led by Merlijn van Veen, Meyer Sound senior technical support and education specialist. Tuesday and Thursday sessions will be in Spanish with the first sessions featuring Oscar Barrientos, Meyer Sound technical services manager, Latin America.

Click on the Zoom link to join the English sessions at the scheduled times: https://zoom.us/j/598994117

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Meyer Sound Mexico will host a Spanish language session at the same time. To join, click the Spanish-language Zoom link at the scheduled times: https://zoom.us/j/439882997

Sessions run approximately one hour, are complimentary, and no registration required. Upcoming training sessions are listed in the Meyer Sound events calendar at https://www.facebook.com/meyersoundlabs

The webinars are recorded and archived on YouTube at www.youtube.com/thinkingsound.