Audinate Brings Dante Application Library to PC, Mac Applications

The What: Audinate, developer of Dante media networking technology, has announced full availability of the Dante Application Library software development kit (SDK). Previously available to a select few, Dante Application Library is an SDK for PC and Mac that provides software developers with an easy-to-use conduit to a huge installed base of audio devices: products and solutions connected via Audinate's Dante, including microphones, speakers, signal processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers and more.

The What Else: Dante Application Library provides a seamless, useful, and robust solution for developers seeking to reach customers within this widely adopted--and ever-expanding--ecosystem.

Developers can integrate Dante device discovery and subscriptions directly into their software products for conferencing, recording, lecture capture, media playback, or other applications for a seamless, "one-stop-shop" setup experience. Dante Application Library can simplify setup of Unified Communications applications, allow for easy deployment of software-based digital signal processors and audio utilities, streamline use of lecture and courtroom capture software, automate connections to DAW applications for recording and processing, make configuration of Media Player software bulletproof, and much more. With simple and flexible licensing, Dante Application Library makes it easy for developers to get started.

The Bottom Line: More and more audio devices connect via Dante's AV-over-IP. Dante Application Library brings Dante network functionality directly into applications, giving users access to an ecosystem of more than 3,000 Dante-enabled audio products from more than 500 manufacturers.