Attero Tech's Axon C1 Networked Controller Now Shipping

The What: Attero Tech is now shipping the Axon C1 single-gang networked controller.

The What Else: Built specifically for basic audio control applications where easy user interaction is key, the C1 allows simple control of volume, zone source selection, and preset recall. Sporting an OLED display and intuitive menu navigation, the C1 makes short work of the typical audio adjustments that users need to make.

The recently released Attero Tech unIFY v3.3 configuration software quickly lets integrators set up and customize C1 menus for exactly the options that each venue requires, without any confusing "extras" that are seldom used. The C1 single knob interface was conceived from the initial design to be straightforward for venue staff to just "walk up and use."

The Axon C1 is a fully networked control interface, supporting network control over both TCP/IP and UDP. The flexible network design of the C1 makes it a great fit for controlling Attero Tech products, but it also integrates natively around other platforms. For example, an Attero Tech developed Q-SYS plugin is available that eases integration of the C1 in systems using QSC DSP processors. In addition to facilitating control of zone volume, sources, and presets, the Q-SYS plugin can synchronize multiple C1s which are controlling the same zone. For physically larger venues, zone or room control can easily be put in several places to make it convenient for venue staff. The preset recall functionality can also be used for large divisible spaces so room reconfiguration is quick and easy. Over time, other third party platforms will be added to the list of C1 controllable gear.

The Bottom Line: The small form-factor, cost effectiveness, and ease of programming of the Axon C1 make it a great option where more costly and complex touch panels are not well suited for the installation.