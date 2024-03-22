Atlona Unveils Velocity Keypad Controller

Atlona recently introduced an alternative to touch panels for AV control in smaller spaces and less complex applications. Now available in two wall mount form factors, the AT-VKP-8E provides IP-based system control in environments where a simple and straightforward keypad interface is preferred, such as standard classrooms and small meeting spaces.

The VPK-8E features eight buttons that can be configured to control display on/off, source selection, audio volume levels, and other system functions. For enhanced customization, it includes a 2.7-inch high-contrast electronic paper (e-paper) display. Users can associate custom text and icons with specific buttons, as well as dynamically navigate between different display layouts. RGB LEDs for each button and a multistep level indicator can be used to indicate system status. The PoE LAN connection provides power to the controller and the ability to control devices over Ethernet. An RS-232 port is included for serial control for legacy devices.

The VKP-8E is set up using the new Atlona Cloud online configuration and management platform. Atlona Cloud provides an intuitive interface for defining the e-paper label/icon and LED color for each button as well as macros for controlling room technology added from an extensive database of Atlona and third-party drivers. For users who prefer not to start from scratch, pre-configured templates are available for Atlona’s most popular switchers.