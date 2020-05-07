Atlona to Host Virtual Tradeshow

Atlona will launch AtlonaComm 20, a month-long virtual tradeshow experience, beginning June 1 on the company's website. The exclusive online event will offer a complete schedule of product offerings, training, and education experiences—and personalized meeting opportunities for customers, partners, and other visitors.

AtlonaComm 20 represents Atlona’s proactive response to COVID-19-related event disruption, including the cancellation of InfoComm 2020, as well as general business travel and in-person sales visits. Atlona hatched its plans for an online event back in early March as the magnitude of the rapidly-evolving health crisis unfurled.

“We wanted to provide guests with a tradeshow experience that closely resembles the experience of being there,” said Ilya Khayn, CEO, Atlona. “We took a proactive approach in creating a virtual, interactive event to share our latest innovations, deliver webinars, and meet one-on-one with customers, partners and peers. This is about thinking outside the booth, and finding alternative lanes to drive meaningful engagement.”

The AtlonaComm 20 schedule will offer flexibility across time zones so that industry professionals are well-served worldwide. This includes providing regional Atlona resources from APAC, EMEA, and the Americas across specific time periods each day, and scheduling webinars in alignment with regional interest and availability.

AtlonaComm visitors will have the freedom to navigate self-guided booth tours, and attend scheduled events using common software conferencing platforms. The booth layout—though virtual—will follow the familiar layout of product and applications, with multiple zones built around specific themes, new products, and interactive presentations.

“Tradeshows remain our greatest opportunity to meet with customers and partners from around the world in one location over several days,” said Khayn. “We intend to apply what we have learned over many years to a virtual platform that offers relaxed pacing, flexible scheduling, and detailed insights into Atlona’s latest commercial and residential AV innovations.”

The AtlonaComm 20 registration page is now live at https://atlona.com/atlonacomm20/. Registrants will receive early access and exclusive updates in real-time as plans are revealed.

