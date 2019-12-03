Atlona Ships OmniStream 111 Wallplate Encoder

The What: Atlona, a Panduit company, has announced the immediate availability of the OmniStream 111 Wallplate (AT-OMNI-111-WP) single-channel networked AV encoder. The OMNI-111-WP will be featured in demonstrations of Atlona’s AV-over-IP products at ISE 2020 in Amsterdam, where the company will exhibit in stand 5-T50 from February 11 to 14.

The What Else: The OMNI-111-WP a member of Atlona’s OmniStream Pro Series, which provides flexible, high-performance, distribution of video and audio over standard, off-the-shelf gigabit Ethernet switches in commercial AV applications. The new wallplate encoder is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports HDMI sources up to 4K/UHD at 60Hz with High Dynamic Range (HDR)—including optional support for 12-bit Dolby Vision content at 60 frames per second—plus embedded audio.

Like all OmniStream models, the OMNI-111-WP features visually lossless VC-2 video compression technology with user-selectable quality optimization engines for delivery of motion video content or computer-generated imaging. The new offering combines with OmniStream networked AV decoders to achieve ultra-low, sub-frame latency from encode to decode.

The OMNI-111-WP’s two-gang enclosure for Decora-style wallplate openings and interchangeable black and white trim kits allow inconspicuous installation on walls, in furniture, or in floor boxes. It can be remotely powered over the network from a PoE (Power over Ethernet) equipped network switch, thus simplifying integration, while the Atlona Management System (AMS 2.0) software enables easy setup, management, and monitoring through a web-based interface. Network error resilience with FEC (forward error correction) enables consistent, reliable performance in enterprise-wide AV implementations spanning multiple networks. Last but not least, support for industry-standard network security protocols and features safeguards installations and content.

“Our OmniStream platform delivers an exceptional combination of performance, feature-richness, and cost-effectiveness for systems integrators and end users as they move from traditional signal distribution to AV over IP,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “We are pleased to provide our customers with even greater installation flexibility by delivering OmniStream’s capabilities in this convenient wallplate form factor.”

The Bottom Line: Combining the core features and performance of the AT-OMNI-111 encoder into a compact, U.S. two-gang wallplate form factor, the OMNI-111-WP enables convenient, discreet installation wherever an AV source connection is required.