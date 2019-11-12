Atlona Launches Standalone Display Control System to Automate Meeting Spaces

The What: Atlona, a Panduit company, is now shipping a compact display controller that automates smaller meeting spaces in a streamlined configuration. The new 4K/UHD-ready AT-DISP-CTRL provides users with plug-and-play operation for meeting spaces that lack AV switching, while also eliminating the need to manage handheld remote controls during lectures and presentations.

The What Else: The DISP-CTRL detects connection of a source device with an active signal, and automatically sends a control command to power the display. The controller automatically changes the display power state based on HDMI device connection or disconnection, enabling display control, volume control, and input selection without a remote control. Programmable display control modes can power off displays after a specified period of inactivity, or following a manual disconnection. Adjustable lamp cooldown modes are available to avoid prematurely powering up a projector after shutdown.

The DISP-CTRL can deliver pre-stored or user-programmed display control commands through TCP/IP, RS-232, IR, or CEC. Additionally, the controller includes EDID and HDCP management features, and can be powered locally or through Power over Ethernet (PoE). The DISP-CTRL is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports 4K/UHD video at 60Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling, as well as HDMI data rates up to 18Gbps.

In addition to standalone functionality, the DISP-CTRL can be used in conjunction with an HDMI switcher, such as the Atlona JunoX 451 4x1 switcher, to control a greater number of AV sources. For additional control power, the DISP-CTRL offers a comprehensive selection of display drivers from Atlona’s Velocity AV control system database, enabling menu-based configuration of device settings, display device driver selection, and the ability to program control commands.

“Our customers need a simple display automation tool for BYOD connectivity in gathering areas that don’t require full AV control,” said Josh Castro, Product Manager, Atlona. “The DISP-CTRL solves this challenge for our customers, allowing them to design huddle rooms where presenters can just plug-in their laptop and begin presenting. The DISP-CTRL also provides an upgrade opportunity for legacy AV systems to ditch the hand-held remote and provide automatic display control capabilities.”

The Bottom Line: Designed with smaller meeting spaces in mind, the DISP-CTRL offers integrators and tech managers simple configurability and management through its built-in GUI, with two Ethernet ports to support simultaneous LAN access and IP display control.