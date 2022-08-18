Atlona Launches Interactive Livestream Series Debuts August 23

Atlona announced a new interactive livestream series designed to bring AV professional together worldwide for discussions on the past, present, and future of the AV industry. The Hub debuts on August 23 at 10 a.m. ET with an episode focused on AV control and management. Hosted by Atlona director of marketing Garth Lobban, the episode will include three panelists whom viewers can interact with during the presentation via a live chat feature on YouTube. The episode will also stream live on Atlona’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

As Lobban explained, the general purpose of The Hub is thought leadership and education from a customer perspective, and will include discussions of technologies used in AV projects from a system approach, not just a single black box. “By creating a forum that brings together integrators, consultants, end users and Atlona subject matter experts, we can create an environment where the viewer gains insight on the challenges and solutions that AV professionals address while implementing technology,” he said. “The challenges we face on all continents are similar, but with some unique flavors. We see The Hub as a valuable learning experience where AV professionals globally can share concepts and examples.”

Special guests for the August 23 debut will feature an Atlona technology specialist, an integration partner, and an end user in the Netherlands:

Justin Kennedy , product manager, control and management at Atlona

, product manager, control and management at Atlona Mike Moriarty , account/project manager at Connect Technology Group

, account/project manager at Connect Technology Group Jeroen den Dunnen, head of media, entertainment and technology at Grafisch Lyceum Rotterdam

Atlona has more episodes planned for the fall, with the next episode focusing on how wireless presentation platforms are being implemented in the global corporate and education verticals.

“We are looking to have some fun with the platform, and develop a voice that will help us grow our audience with each episode,” said Lobban. “That requires creating something that will resonate with viewers, engaging them through interaction and compelling panelists. The Hub will differentiate itself from similar initiatives by having the designers and end users provide most of the insights for the presentation, and then share ideas with our subject matter experts and viewers online. We intend to start conversations and let them run.”