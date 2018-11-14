Atlona, Josh.ai Partner on Voice-Controlled Distributed AV

The What: Atlona is extending the reach of its whole-home AV systems into the residential and light commercial markets through a new partnership with Josh.ai.

The What Else: The complete solution integrates Josh voice control platforms with Atlona HDR-H2H and PRO3 Series HDMI-to-HDBaseT matrix switchers. The simple configuration-based setup processes allow installers to offer intelligent, high-quality distributed AV for connected homes and small businesses.

The Josh platform will self-discover the Atlona switcher on the network upon connection, accelerating the deployment process for custom installers and systems integrators. From this point, HDMI inputs and outputs are easily mapped and configured, with all connections clearly arranged by number on the Josh interface. Once live, users can move from room to room and request to watch or listen to content, with Josh’s room-aware microphone “hearing” the request, which is then processed within the platform. The Atlona matrix switcher then executes the appropriate signal flow.

The Bottom Line: Integration with Atlona’s 4K/UDR and HDR-capable matrix switchers provide installers with flexible options to “bring the magic Josh experience” to any home or business regardless of size or scope, supporting I/O counts of up to 16x16 with a single Atlona switcher. This flexibility will enable end users to easily search for content, and distribute video and audio from any source to one or more destinations.