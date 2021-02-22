Atlona Expands Opus Series of 4K HDR Integration Products

The What: Atlona has released the AT-OPUS-RX41, a 4x1 HDMI and HDBaseT switcher/receiver and member of the Opus Series of 4K HDR signal distribution and extension products.

Atlona AT-OPUS-RX41 (Image credit: Atlona)

The What Else: The new switcher/receiver features 4K/UHD @ 60 Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling, and high dynamic range formats such as HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, the OPUS-RX41; it is designed to be ideal for displaying 4K/UHD HDR content from either a centralized matrix switcher or one of the connected local sources.



The OPUS-RX41 includes an number of key features that enhance functionality as well as help simplify residential and light commercial deployments. Extension of CEC as well as bidirectional IR and RS-232 signals over HDBaseT allows a control system connected to the OPUS-RX41 to select inputs on the matrix or control its sources, and allows the matrix to control the local room display.

The Bottom Line: The OPUS-RX41 offers three HDMI inputs for local devices, plus one HDBaseT input to receive video, embedded audio, Ethernet pass-through, power, and bidirectional control signals over distances up to 330 feet. It is available immediately.