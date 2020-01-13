Atlona Expands HDVS Series of PTZ Cameras at ISE 2020

The What: Atlona will bolster its HDVS Series of enterprise-grade PTZ cameras at ISE 2020 next month, with two new models that simplify connectivity in collaborative and many other environments. To be exhibited in Stand 5-T50, the new models offer HDBaseT and HDMI outputs, providing integrators with flexible options to build systems for conferencing and other applications inside meeting spaces, training rooms, and classrooms.

The What Else: The two cameras differ most on the connectivity side, with each providing a unique value proposition for its intended AV architecture:

The AT-HDVS-CAM-HDMI features an HDMI output plus a USB 2.0 interface for video and camera control, with simultaneous video output available over both interfaces to support conferencing and lecture capture, or a legacy hardware codec alongside modern software video conferencing.

The AT-HDVS-CAM-HDBT features an HDBaseT output for extending video, power, and camera control over distances up to 330 ft., and enables simple, clean connectivity over category network cabling.

The Bottom Line: The Atlona HDVS Series is built for video conferencing systems, and is also designed for instructional applications such as lecture capture and distance education. The two models offer a similar feature set, including professional-quality imaging for video resolutions up to 1080p @ 60 Hz, fast and accurate auto-focusing, a quick pan-and-tilt mechanism with minimal noise, and availability in black or white colors. Both cameras also offer effective upgrades to existing codecs in legacy video conferencing systems, delivering high-quality imaging performance, and ease of installation.

