Atlona Expands HDVS Series of PTZ Cameras at ISE 2020

The What: Atlona will bolster its HDVS Series of enterprise-grade PTZ cameras at ISE 2020 next month, with two new models that simplify connectivity in collaborative and many other environments. To be exhibited in Stand 5-T50, the new models offer HDBaseT and HDMI outputs, providing integrators with flexible options to build systems for conferencing and other applications inside meeting spaces, training rooms, and classrooms.

Atlona AT-HDVS-CAM-HDMI

The What Else: The two cameras differ most on the connectivity side, with each providing a unique value proposition for its intended AV architecture:

The AT-HDVS-CAM-HDMI features an HDMI output plus a USB 2.0 interface for video and camera control, with simultaneous video output available over both interfaces to support conferencing and lecture capture, or a legacy hardware codec alongside modern software video conferencing.

The AT-HDVS-CAM-HDBT features an HDBaseT output for extending video, power, and camera control over distances up to 330 ft., and enables simple, clean connectivity over category network cabling.

The Bottom Line: The Atlona HDVS Series is built for video conferencing systems, and is also designed for instructional applications such as lecture capture and distance education. The two models offer a similar feature set, including professional-quality imaging for video resolutions up to 1080p @ 60 Hz, fast and accurate auto-focusing, a quick pan-and-tilt mechanism with minimal noise, and availability in black or white colors. Both cameras also offer effective upgrades to existing codecs in legacy video conferencing systems, delivering high-quality imaging performance, and ease of installation.

