Atlona Adds Panduit Connectivity, Routing Products to Portfolio

Atlona’s U.S. customers can now buy 57 Panduit connectivity and routing products direct from Atlona, enabling integrators and consultants to specify complete end-to-end solutions for AV environments from one supplier. The initiative provides Atlona customers with access to Panduit mounting, cabling, and cable management solutions via Atlona’s website or through Atlona representatives.

Panduit Connectivity and Routing Products for AV systems comprise a collection of table boxes, wall boxes, coupler modules, above-floor raceways, and patch cables. These products were carefully selected to complement Atlona extension, switching, and control systems, allowing integrators to discreetly install AV devices and manage cabling in conference rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, training spaces, and other commercial AV environments.

Specific Panduit options for AV integrators include:

Table Box Products – Tilt up and Nook style solutions for providing AV connectivity and power at a conference room table or podium

AV Coupler Modules – Allow customization of AV and data connectivity in table boxes

AV In-Wall Boxes – Ideal for installing active equipment and managing cables behind a flat panel display or projection screen

Above Floor Raceway – ADA compliant pathway for environments where it is not possible to use floor or ceiling conduit

Patch Cables – Shielded and unshielded twisted pair cabling for reliable transmission of AV over IP, HDBaseT, and network data

“One year into Panduit’s acquisition of Atlona, we continue to work together to bring tangible benefits and complete working solutions to our customers,” said Ilya Khayn, CEO, Atlona. “Panduit is a well-known and trusted innovator of cabling, connectivity, and infrastructure products. Together, we can provide complete signal distribution and management solutions that are vital for any modern meeting space or AV environment, without the burden of separate purchasing and with the benefits of common customer support.”