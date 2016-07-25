Atlona Adds Multi-Language Support

Atlona announced it has added multi-language support to its Atlona Academy Learning Management System. Online courses, including testing, will now be available in German, Russian and Spanish in addition to English.



The enhanced course offerings enable program participants to earn four InfoComm Renewal units and two CEDIA Continuing Education units. To date, the Atlona Academy Learning Managements System has produced more than 1,200 Certified Atlona Technology Specialists.

Atlona Academy training resources provide integrators with the tools and knowledge of the new technologies and products they need to succeed in their careers and businesses. Those who would like to take advantage of these certified Atlona training courses can do so at www.atlonaacademy.com.