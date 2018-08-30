Atlona Adds Dolby Vision Capability to OmniStream

The What: Atlona has added a new feature to its OmniStream AV-over-IP platform that will enable distribution of 4K video with Dolby Vision dynamic HDR over standard, off-the-shelf gigabit Ethernet data networks. This capability, unique to Atlona, will soon be available as a licensed feature update to the OmniStream Pro and R-Type Series for commercial and residential networked AV applications, respectively.

The What Else: Dolby Vision is considered an industry leader in terms of its potential to deliver the best possible HDR viewing experience. However, extension and distribution of 4K video with Dolby Vision HDR has been a substantial challenge for AV integrators and manufacturers. AV-over-IP systems currently offer HDR10 or HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) compatibility but not Dolby Vision. Some HDBaseT systems include video compression for 4K HDR, and may be compatible with Dolby Vision, but only at 24 or 30Hz, according to Atlona.

Atlona has developed an algorithm that enables full preservation of Dolby Vision HDR metadata while maintaining visually lossless image encoding and decoding, for full interoperability with Dolby Vision HDR streaming media players, Ultra HD Blu-ray devices, and displays.

In addition to Dolby Vision, OmniStream offers license-free compatibility with HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) at 60Hz.

“Everyone is aware that Dolby Vision with dynamic HDR delivers the best quality images, but the problem is that AV-over-IP systems as well as uncompressed video distribution systems being installed today are not fully compatible, possibly leading to many customer complaints down the line,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona.

The Bottom Line: Atlona’s OmniStream AV-over-IP product line overcomes the limitation of typical video distribution systems over gigabit Ethernet networks that eliminate the metadata necessary for Dolby Vision 12-bit at 60-frame-per-second playback, or uncompressed distribution systems that are limited to only 30 frames per second.

Atlona will demonstrate OmniStream with Dolby Vision at Booth 3015 during the 2018 CEDIA Expo (September 6-8, San Diego Convention Center).