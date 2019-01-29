AtlasIED to Debut New Audio Solutions at ISE 2019

AtlasIED will showcase a range of new products that "emphasize aesthetics, functionality, and exceptional audio fidelity" at ISE 2019. Supported by the experience and enthusiasm of AtlasIED’s newly expanded sales and marketing teams, the company will debut new loudspeaker lines, sound masking solutions, and more in Stand 6-K160.

[Road to ISE: AtlasIED]

Building upon 80 years of experience in audio technology, AtlasIED’s latest offerings are engineered to meet the most common challenges in today’s commercial installations. Designed specifically for the business, retail, corporate, healthcare, and educational markets, the new Z Series of sound masking products and the SHS Series of speakers, along with the IPX Series of IP Endpoints, fill important niches for integrators and offer the features that today's businesses and institutions need to stay on the cutting edge of audiovisual technology.

Z Series All-in-One Sound Masking Solutions

Launching for the first time at ISE 2019, the Z Series is an all-in-one sound masking solution that provides high-quality speech privacy, high-definition background music, and paging functionality.

AtlasIED Z Series

The Z Series consists of a choice of a four-zone (Z4) or two-zone (Z2) high-definition acoustical system and a wireless-enhanced speech privacy activation sign. Both the Z4 and Z2 include integrated pink and white noise generators for sound masking, as well as mic-line input for paging/background music and a Bluetooth receiver for wireless music transmission.

Strategically Hidden Speaker (SHS)

AtlasIED introduces the SHS Series, Strategically Hidden Speaker, to an international audience for the first time at ISE 2019. Years in development and shipping now, the SHS Series fills a necessary niche in commercial speakers, merging superior sound quality with thoughtful design so that the speaker virtually disappears into the ceiling.

AtlasIED SHS

The SHS is achieved by Adaptive Dispersion Lens Technology, a new, patented waveguide form. Only a 3-inch diameter lens and a micro trim ring are visible on the ceiling. The dispersion lens can be easily painted or replaced with material to match the ceiling, allowing the SHS to blend in without compromising the architectural aesthetic of the room.

AtlasIED’s DesignLab Custom Print Process

Thanks to their slim profile and thoughtful design, the SHS Series speakers are designed to vanish into the ceiling of any installation. For hard-to-match environments, AtlasIED’s DesignLab custom print process uses a UV-printer to accurately replicate colors, textures, and patterns—enabling the SHS to blend into any environment. Users can upload an image, provide a numeric color specification, or send a 6-inch sample of the ceiling tile to be matched, and the team at AtlasIED will do the rest, delivering what the company says is a "perfectly-matched SHS lenses for any project."

[Audio Products You Have to Hear at ISE 2019]

IPX Series IP Endpoints

AtlasIED also reveals the IPX Series IP Endpoints to the international market for the first time at ISE 2019. Tailored to the K-12 educational and healthcare markets as well as other facilities requiring a robust, high-tech communications system, the third-generation IPX Series ensures quick and efficient notification through audio and visual messaging. Available to ship, the IPX Series expands VoIP or SIP communications systems by integrating endpoints to offer greater coverage than traditional handset-based systems.

AtlasIED IPX Series

Through a Unified Communications (UC) environment or the AtlasIED GLOBALCOM.IP ecosystem, the IPX Series delivers smart automation, including pre-programmed notifications for common functions like bells and critical alerts. A comprehensive library of pre-recorded messages is available through GLOBALCOM.IP or .EDU, which can be broadcast across the facility or directed to specific zones.

The IPX Series uses existing IT infrastructure for convenience and cost-savings and offers Auto Provisioning once it is on the network. “Talk To Me” Interoperability ensures the IPX units can work within any VoIP system, as they are open-platform engineered to communicate and be controlled by the top-selling providers of Unified Communications software platforms and standard SIP PBX systems.

All of these solutions—and more—will be on display in Stand 6-K160 at ISE 2019.