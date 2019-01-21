Audio Products You Need to See at ISE 2019

Image 1 of 7 Shure Microflex Shure Microflex Complete Wireless System Stand 3-B110 Shure Microflex Complete Wireless (MXCW) is a flexible, all-in-one conferencing solution. MXCW is ideal for historic buildings or rooms with flexible seating—with quick setup that enables a meeting in minutes. Interference Detection and Avoidance technology delivers reliable transmission in crowded RF environments, and AES-128 wireless encryption provides enhanced privacy.

Image 2 of 7 SHS (Strategically Hidden Speaker) SHS-6T2 AtlasIED SHS-6T2 Stand 6-K160 The SHS Series fills a necessary niche in commercial speakers, merging superior sound quality with thoughtful design so that the speaker seems to vanish into the ceiling and environment.

Image 3 of 7 Tesira TCM-1 Beamtracking Microphones and PoE+ amplifier Biamp Tesira TCM-1 Stand 3-B120 Biamp’s Tesira platform now includes power over Ethernet (PoE+) amplifier technology and a series of Beamtracking ceiling microphones delivering superior audio quality that raises the bar for exceptional conferencing experiences.

Image 4 of 7 mXa-1502 Ashly Audio mXa-1502 Stand 3-C104 Ashly Audio’s mXa-1502 has four zones of mixing and DSP, plus 2 x 150W of power and programmable mic preamplifiers … made simple and compact. Learn more at www.ashly.com.

Image 5 of 7 PowerShare adaptable power amplifiers Bose Professional PowerShare adaptable power amplifiers Stand 7-C200 Bose Professional will be introducing the most products (at one time) in the division’s history at ISE 2019, including the PS404D and PS604D PowerShare amplifiers featuring integrated Dante audio networking for increased connectivity.

Image 6 of 7 Sonance Professional Series Dana Innovations Sonance Professional Series Stand 1-N90 The Sonance Professional Series includes 24 70V, 100V and 8 ohm selectable in-ceiling, pendant and surface mount speakers. All models share consistent voicing across the range, ensuring seamless sonic integration when used together throughout a space.