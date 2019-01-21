Audio Products You Need to See at ISE 2019

Each year, ISE is home to thousands of pro AV product launches. Here are the audio products you need to see at the 2019 show.
Shure Microflex Complete Wireless System
Stand 3-B110
Shure Microflex Complete Wireless (MXCW) is a flexible, all-in-one conferencing solution. MXCW is ideal for historic buildings or rooms with flexible seating—with quick setup that enables a meeting in minutes. Interference Detection and Avoidance technology delivers reliable transmission in crowded RF environments, and AES-128 wireless encryption provides enhanced privacy.
AtlasIED SHS-6T2
Stand 6-K160
The SHS Series fills a necessary niche in commercial speakers, merging superior sound quality with thoughtful design so that the speaker seems to vanish into the ceiling and environment.
Biamp Tesira TCM-1
Stand 3-B120
Biamp’s Tesira platform now includes power over Ethernet (PoE+) amplifier technology and a series of Beamtracking ceiling microphones delivering superior audio quality that raises the bar for exceptional conferencing experiences.
Ashly Audio mXa-1502
Stand 3-C104
Ashly Audio’s mXa-1502 has four zones of mixing and DSP, plus 2 x 150W of power and programmable mic preamplifiers … made simple and compact. Learn more at www.ashly.com.
Bose Professional PowerShare adaptable power amplifiers
Stand 7-C200
Bose Professional will be introducing the most products (at one time) in the division’s history at ISE 2019, including the PS404D and PS604D PowerShare amplifiers featuring integrated Dante audio networking for increased connectivity.
Dana Innovations Sonance Professional Series
Stand 1-N90
The Sonance Professional Series includes 24 70V, 100V and 8 ohm selectable in-ceiling, pendant and surface mount speakers. All models share consistent voicing across the range, ensuring seamless sonic integration when used together throughout a space.
Barix AudioPoint 3.0
Stand 8-G275
AudioPoint 3.0 streams live audio over various Wi-Fi routers to the cellphones of 250 users as unicast stream. The solution provides single- or multichannel support. Applications include museum guidance, live translation, and support of hearing impaired visitors.