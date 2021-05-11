AtlasIED Launches 2.0 Firmware Update for Atmosphere Digital Audio System

The What: AtlasIED has launched a 2.0 firmware update for its Atmosphere digital audio system.

The What Else: The updated version enables several performance and installation enhancements, including stereo and subwoofer support, self-healing accessories, room combine, and bell scheduling. These and other updates offer integrators even greater opportunities to customize the delivery and control of audio to satisfy the unique requirements of restaurants, bars, hotels, school campuses, houses of worship, retail establishments, and other commercial environments.

The new Atmosphere software supports the system’s original core technologies, such as touchless control and artificial intelligence, and utilizes the same product suite or digital audio processors, amplifiers, and graphical user interfaces.

“By advancing Atmosphere forward with the launch of our new 2.0 version, integrators are afforded even greater flexibility in the design of digital audio systems through the implementation of any or all of the system’s new suite of features,” said John Ivey, president, AtlasIED.



“Since the initial launch of Atmosphere in September 2020, we have listened to our dealers, integrating many of their requests into the 2.0 platform," Ivey added. "Through our commitment to the continual evolution of the Atmosphere ecosystem, the technology avoids obsolescence, providing customers with the most advanced solution for audio processing, control, and delivery, and creating new business opportunities for technology integrators.”

The Bottom Line: While Atmosphere 2.0 represents a progression of AtlasIED’s digital audio platform, all of the features of the original system remain intact. Atmosphere 2.0 enables each authorized user to manage the system from his or her own mobile device, lending a cleaner, more hygienic approach to control no matter which operating system is being utilized.

The new 2.0 firmware update is available for free here.