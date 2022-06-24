AtlasIED Kicks Off Midwest Trailer Tour

Meeting customers where they are is a hallmark of AtlasIED’s unmatched customer experience, whether that’s consulting with them to design and optimize products to fulfill their unique needs, or providing service and education resources far beyond the initial installation.

Now, the brand is hitting the road to bring its wide selection of audio and mass communications systems to the doorsteps of integrators, end users and IT professionals. The AtlasIED Sounds Like Success Tour kicks off today in Lenexa, KS, with visits to cities throughout Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and other key Midwestern destinations, wrapping up this leg of the tour in Louisville, KY, on July 8.

At every stop, visitors will have the opportunity to safely board the trailer and experience AtlasIED’s award winning selection of audio systems—expertly designed to deliver mass communication, high intelligibility announcements and paging, background music, IP-based visual and audio communications and more.

The Sounds Like Success Tour experience tailors to vertical markets, making it easy for visitors to hone in on the solutions matching the needs of their particular application—whether it's for a transportation, hospitality, education, corporate, healthcare, government or industrial environment.

“After two years of limited travel and personal interaction, we are excited to launch a large-scale tour that allows us to meet face-to-face with industry professionals and end users who want to learn more about the unique mass communications, life safety, and audio resources available from AtlasIED,” said Gina Sansivero, vice president of marketing and corporate communications, AtlasIED.

To register for tour stops, and keep up with the latest adventures on the road, visit www.atlasied.com/hosted_events (opens in new tab) and follow #SoundsLikeSuccess on Twitter and Instagram.