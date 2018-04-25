ATEN Introduces Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

The What: ATEN Technology has introduced the UH7230 - Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Dock solution. Designed to create a simplified, yet productive 4K workspace, the UH7230 offers more multiport connectivity and charging capabilities to MacBook or Windows laptops via a single Thunderbolt cable.

The What Else: The UH7230 Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Dock quickly connects peripherals and displays video content from a laptop. Thunderbolt 3 provides high-speed data transfers, powerful performance, and light weight in a single form factor.

“Dongles can be used to transfer the interface, but for mobile workers who use a variety of legacy USB Type A gadgets, the multiple dongle approach can be very inconvenient,” said Rojin Liao, senior product marketing manager, ATEN Technology. “The ATEN Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Dock provides the necessary power to charge multiple devices, daisy chains multiple Thunderbolt devices, drives dual 4K monitors or DisplayPort, and provides easy access for flash or hard drives with multiple USB Type A ports.”

The UH7230 supports dual 4K or 5K resolution for graphics-intensive multitasking, and allows users to connect one 5K display or two 4K displays (one DisplayPort and one Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port). With up to 40Gbps bandwidth, users can transfer files faster, and it supports up to 85W of power delivery for charging a laptop and USB accessories. The UH7230 can provide power to matched USB-C Windows or Mac laptops with PD Profile specifications of 20V/4.25A, 15V/3A, 9V/3A, and 5V/3A.

The Bottom Line: The UH7230 Thunderbolt 3 Multiport Dock is well suited for creative professionals and those who work with high-resolution, graphic-intensive images, video, and CAD drawings, such as video producers, graphic and web designers, architects, or any field requiring optimal quality displays and USB devices. It is now available for $220 USD via ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners.