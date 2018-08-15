Astro Spatial Audio Debuts New Website

Astro Spatial Audio launches new website, astroaudio.eu. Offering technical insights and downloadable resources, the website has been designed to offer insight into the technologies which underpin object-based 3D sound while offering everything you need to know about the independent immersive audio solution.

The site now offers all-comers an easy-to-digest knowledge-hub which will grow over time with new articles and application case studies. Like the ASA system itself, the website has been created to make object based audio easier to understand and apply.

In addition, the website offers the opportunity to catch up with the latest news from Astro Spatial Audio and its growing list of partner manufacturers, including Martin Audio’s Sound Adventures, and Alcons Audio’s Pro Ribbon Immersive Experience. Full information can be found on the SARA II Premium Rendering Engine, including details of the software modules which make up the powerful but accessible ASA solution. Suggested system set-ups for those working in the touring and installation markets can be explored, while a number of case studies can be downloaded for inspiration.

“Astro Spatial Audio is unique in not being tied to one brand – we work with every loudspeaker and every console, and our website has been designed to reflect that freedom of choice,” said Bjorn Van Munster, director of Astro Spatial Audio. “We have worked hard to create a website that offers useful information and helps visitors to understand what separates our solution and makes it special. We look forward to welcoming the many people who want to explore the potential of object-based 3D sound.”