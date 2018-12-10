Ashly Releases Protea Network-Enabled Software Update

The What: Ashly Audio has released an update to its Protea Network-Enabled Software.

The What Else: Major changes to the software since July include further clarity into functions and statuses, more accurate reporting within the UI, and fixes to errors identified within the system.

“The new 5.49 version of the Protea Network-Enabled Software provides a number of stability and quality-of-life features for those using networked devices in their workflows,” said Noel Larson, VP of marketing and business development at Ashly Audio. “We’re working to be both proactive in improving the experience of using the Ashly Protea Software Suite while also listening to the community that relies on the product. Our updates reflect our commitment to continuously improving customer experience with our products.”

The Bottom Line: All of Ashly Audio’s software is designed to be intuitive and usable without the need for week-long training courses. Common sense layouts of controls and features are considered paramount in the design.

Protea is designed for the NX, Pema, and NE Series Amplifiers and Processors, as well as ne24.24M Matrix Processor, and Protea System Processors.