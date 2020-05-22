As learning moves online, higher ed needs more data insights (EdScoop)

"With hundreds of universities having canceled in-person instruction for the spring semester, and most of them continuing distance learning initiatives into the summer session, higher education technology leaders need to gather and leverage data to help maximize the services they’re providing from a distance, according to a new white paper from Splunk."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to make sure your institution is putting its best foot forward, no matter how the fall semester looks? The time is now to leverage data as you chart a path forward.